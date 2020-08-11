And now it is time for 56 Palace icons to have their famous time in the red and blue cemented, with the launch of the 200 Club.

The 200 Club honours former Eagles as far back as 1907 to current day first-teamers in Joel Ward, James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha and to those who have only just recently departed SE25 in Julián Speroni.

But no matter what decade, century or era these players represented the south Londoners, they all share one thing in common: a minimum of 200 appearances for Crystal Palace Football Club.

Jim Cannon tops the pile with 660 appearances across the majority of the '70s and '80s, whilst Macca is the most recent addition to the 200 Club hall of fame, with the midfielder already finding himself level with Peter Wall's 208 Palace appearances.

There's plenty of interesting Palace nuggets to learn, players to discover outside of your own Selhurst Park-going days and unique links across decades. To find out all you need to know, click here to have a look through the players who make up the honourary club.