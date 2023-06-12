Shaw graduated from the Palace Academy to become a regular feature in the Eagles' back four, making 268 appearances across nine seasons - including the 1990 FA Cup final.

He went on to have a long career with Coventry City, among others, racking up almost 600 league gamese before moving into coaching. He took charge of Palace's Under-23s after retiring.

Shaw joins the Canada national team setup alongside former Manchester United defender Phil Neville.

“Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels and have worked with some of the premier leagues top managers during their careers,” said manager John Herdman. “They’ll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades.”

Canada face Panama in June; a win will see them face the winners of USA or Mexico for an opportunity to claim the country’s first trophy since 2000.

Shaw follows in the steps of former Palace hero Tony Taylor, who won the club's Player of the Year award in 1973/74 and went on to manage Canada in 1988.