On 22nd December 2018, Palace headed to the Etihad with a series of records and statistics eager for them to fail. City were the Premier League holders with a 100 percent record at home that season. Palace hadn’t won at City for 28 years.
But records are meant to be broken, and so they were thanks to a swing of Andros Townsend’s boot.
Things seemed to be going according to the script: Ilkay Gündogan scored the opener and City were purring. Then Jeff Schlupp equalised, and suddenly Palace had momentum: a free-kick out wide, and a chance to float the ball into the box.