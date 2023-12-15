Patrick van Aanholt delivered, Bernardo Silva failed to clear and then: smack. Silence. There are few better sounds than tens of thousands of people stunned into silence, with only the distant delirium of the away end serving as a soundtrack to one of the goals of the season.

Townsend hit it full on the volley, arrowing the ball into the top corner with the goalkeeper given no chance. It was an extraordinary goal, given the rare honour of a nomination for the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award, collating the best goals from anywhere in world football that calendar year.

But the Eagles still had a game to win, and Luka Milivojevic’s second-half penalty extended their lead. Things became tense with five minutes remaining as Kevin De Bruyne got one back, but Palace held on for a famous three points.

“Today was one of those bonanza days,” said Roy Hodgson after full-time. He had become the first English manager since Harry Redknapp almost a decade earlier to win at the Etihad.

An extraordinary festive occasion, and one Palace will hope to repeat when the two sides meet again on Saturday.