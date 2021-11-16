Bernie was a member of the board under Ron Noades following the takeover in 1981. He previously bought Wimbledon in 1972, wrote off their debts and stabilised the club.

When he sold his stake in Palace, Bernie used the money to create a charitable trust to support south London charities. He was also president of Surrey Cricket Club and owned several well known local pubs.

His generosity will be remembered by a great number of people in football, cricket and beyond, and everyone at Crystal Palace is grateful for Bernie’s support. He will be sorely missed.