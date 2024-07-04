Managed by Thierry Henry, the French Olympic team’s preparations began with a training camp which began on 16th June – and is culminating with three friendly matches this month.

These began on Thursday (4th July) evening, with France U23s facing Paraguay U23s at Stade Jean-Dauger in Bayonne – and winning out 4-1, thanks to Mateta and Olise being in sparkling form.

Olise and Mateta were both named in the starting XI, but the game did not get off to an ideal start when Juan Salcedo took advantage of a third-minute France error to place the visitors into the lead.

But France hit back on the stroke of half-time thanks to a Palace connection: Olise broke from the centre of the pitch and slipped in Mateta, who blasted past the advancing 'keeper from the angle – the striker's first goal for his country in over five years, having last played in June 2019.