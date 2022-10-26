Clive, better known to supporters as 'Sideburns' or 'Side-o', began selling programmes as a young man, and became a popular, well-known figure by Entrance 3 of the Holmesdale Road stand over several decades.

Born on April 16th, 1952, Clive began following Palace as a child with his parents, and started selling programmes as soon as he was old enough.

He collected every home and away programme, as well as newspaper clippings about the club, Bromley F.C. and Kent County Cricket Club, sustaining his interest in Palace until the end.

Clive suffered a stroke in 2012, making his first visit back to Selhurst the following year to enjoy a 4-1 win over Middlesbrough, when he received standing applause from supporters. He lived in the Orpington area and passed away peacefully in hospital in Farnborough, Hampshire, with family close at hand.

The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. are with Clive's loved ones at this sad time. He will be commemorated within the matchday programme for the upcoming game with Southampton.