The shirt retains the famous red and blue stripes synonymous with the Eagles, but features a white collar, trim and faded pin-stripe alongside the club’s sponsor ManBetX. White replaces yellow as the third colour on the kit, following a 10 year hiatus – bringing a bold, fresh look. The shirt retains much of the heritage of what makes Crystal Palace FC one of the most notable clubs in the country for its kit style as the south London club prepares to enter its record seventh consecutive season of top-flight, Premier League football.

Shot in the home changing room at Selhurst Park, the kit is modelled in the above images by captain Luka Milivojevic, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke and Max Meyer. The shorts and socks are both blue with red trim and band respectively, whilst goalkeeper Vicente Guaita models the new all-green goalkeeper kit.

To view the kit in full, click through the gallery above, and watch the launch video below.

The kit is available to pre-order now online, which will ensure supporters receive the very first kits before they go on general sale in the club shop in early July.