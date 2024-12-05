Palace first met Stockport before the days of Selhurst Park, back in 1923, winning comfortably by three goals and setting the precedent for a positive record over the next century.

After six meetings in the 1920s, Palace won the only previous FA Cup tie away from home in 1933, before coming out on top in the majority of the nine league meetings between 1959 and 2001.

Then came the big one. After staring down the barrel of relegation on the final day of the season, Palace survived at Edgeley Park in dramatic style.