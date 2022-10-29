Reporting abuse at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace F.C. is committed to promoting equality and diversity across the whole club including its players, staff and supporters. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is welcoming to all, and that supporters feel safe.

We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual or group of individuals at Selhurst Park.

You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service.

The service is simple to use. If you are witnessing anti-social behaviour close to you, whether it be foul language, abuse of any sort, people blocking your view or anything else that is causing upset or offence, just send us a text message.

The number is 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669).

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: FOUL LANGUAGE, RACISM, SMOKING, STANDING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible.

For example, text the keyword and any additional detail: eg. FOUL LANGUAGE - I'm in the Main Stand, Block C, Row 12, Seat 22. Man in blue hat and black leather jacket, shouting abusive chants towards a player.

Your text message can also be anonymous and all information will be treated in confidence. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a CPFC staff member.

Each text message costs one standard message at your network rate.

You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues. They will do their best to help.