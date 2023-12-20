Just before kick-off against Brentford on Saturday, 30th December (15:00 GMT), we will be displaying names of those whom have we have lost from the Palace family in the last 12 months on the stadium screen at Selhurst Park.

As the year has passed, we have been notified by many of names which have subsequently appeared in the matchday programme, on the big screen or on the PA during half-time at home games.

We would now like to give everyone the opportunity to send in the name of a friend or family member who has passed away during 2023, so they can be included as part of the tribute.

Please email the name that you would like included to remembering@cpfc.co.uk before 17:00 GMT on Tuesday, 26th December 2023, and it will be shown on the evening as we remember those who have sadly departed.