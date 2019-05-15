The Eagles have faced the Robins 85 times in the course of their history, winning 33 of the clashes and losing 31.

Finishing 8th in the Championship last season, Lee Johnson's men will be looking for promotion in their next campaign and become the second side announced as the opposition for a Palace pre-season friendly with the Eagles set to face Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on August 3rd.

