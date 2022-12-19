Just before kick-off against Tottenham on Wednesday, 4th January (20:00 GMT) we will be displaying names of those lost from the Palace family in the past 12 months on the screen at Selhurst Park.

Throughout the year we have paid tribute to many supporters in the matchday programme, on the big screen or on the PA during home games, but we would like to give everyone the opportunity to submit the name of a friend or family member who has passed away in 2022 so they can be included as part of the tribute.

Please email the name you would like to be included to remembering@cpfc.co.uk before 5pm on Tuesday, 27th December and it will be shown on the night as we remember those lost this year.