But that’s what happened on this day (14th July) in 2006, as Crystal Palace faced Crystal Palace in Maryland. But how did we get here?

It all stemmed from a novel idea: given the booming interest in football in the United States, why not set up a partner club across the pond? Crystal Palace USA was duly created, a ground-breaking and unprecedented partnership, and the side planned to join the third tier of US Soccer.

As for a first fixture: well, it could only be one opposition. Crystal Palace – south London’s Crystal Palace that is, because this could become confusing – were headed to the United States in advance of the 2006/07 season, as Peter Taylor’s side looked to push for promotion once again. Defeat to Watford in the play-offs in 2005/06 had been disappointing.

For the launch of a new American club, a suitably American venue was required. The Flenen Warner Soccer Facility at the United States Naval Academy certainly fit the bill. Palace USA called upon the top players from local university sides, including future Rangers and Stoke City midfielder Maurice Edu.