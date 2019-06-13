Roy Hodgson's side will kick-off the campaign in front of the SE25 faithful, with the Eagles welcoming Marco Silva's Everton to Selhurst Park - a game which last season saw both sides leave with clean sheets.

The Eagles will also close out their season at Selhurst Park, too, with Tottenham Hotspur making the short trip across London on Sunday 17th May.

Our 17th game of the season will see the first clash against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, with Selhurst Park the venue for Graham Potter's Seagulls. The reverse fixture at the AMEX falls on Saturday 29th February.

Check out our full fixture list below for what promises to be another exciting season in the top-flight. All fixtures are subject to change.

Crystal Palace 2019/20 Premier League Season Fixtures

August

Saturday 10th - Everton (H)

Saturday 17th - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 24th - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 31st - Aston Villa (H)

September

Saturday 14th - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 21st - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)*

Saturday 28th - Norwich City (H)

October

Saturday 5th - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 19th - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 26th - Arsenal (A)**

November

Saturday 2nd - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 9th - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 23rd - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 30th - Burnley (A)

December

Wednesday 4th - AFC Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 7th - Watford (A)

Saturday 14th - Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 21st - Newcastle United (A)

Thursday 26th - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 28th - Southampton (A)

January

Wednesday 1st - Norwich City (A)

Saturday 11th - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 18th - Manchester City (A)

Wednesday 22nd - Southampton (H)

February

Saturday 1st - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 8th*** - Everton (A)

Saturday 22nd - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 29th - Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

March

Saturday 7th - Watford (H)

Saturday 14th - AFC Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 21st - Liverpool (A)

April

Saturday 4th - Burnley (H)

Saturday 11th - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 18th - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 25th - Aston Villa (A)

May

Saturday 2nd - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 9th - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Sunday 17th - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Notes to supporters

Download the fixtures to your phone / calendar, by clicking here.

Fixture alterations

Supporters are reminded that throughout the campaign there will be alterations to the fixtures. Match dates can change for a variety of reasons, including live TV broadcast selections and to accommodate matches in European and domestic cup competitions (for example, *Wolves, H, 21 Sep and **Arsenal, A, Oct 26)

Below are the approximate dates for when the announcements on matches that have been selected for live TV broadcast will be made:

Matches in August & September: 5 July

October: 6 August

November: 16 September

December to January: 11 October

February: 14 December

March: 24 January

April: 21 February

May: 3 April

Mid-season player break (***)

After an agreement in June 2018 between The Football Association, the Premier League and EFL, the 2019/20 Premier League season will be the first to feature a mid-season player break.

The Premier League will split one round of matches in February over two weekends, with five matches on the weekend commencing 8 February 2020 and five on the weekend commencing 15 February.

All five matches on each weekend will be broadcast live in the UK.

The split of the matches will be decided when the UK broadcast picks for the month of February 2020 are announced, on/around 14 December 2019.