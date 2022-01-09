Four other Palace players have represented the club at AFCON in the past, with four more featuring in the tournament either side of their careers in south London.

Three even appeared in a final – an achievement matched by Ayew and Kouyaté.

Palace's AFCON representatives

Kagisho Dikgacoi

After making his international debut in 2007, Dikgacoi was called up to his first AFCON in 2008. The tournament in Ghana was an unsuccessful one, as South Africa came bottom of their group.

However, in 2013 Dikgacoi followed up the dream of a home World Cup in 2010 with an Africa Cup of Nations played in front of his compatriots. As Palace chased promotion to the Premier League, he and his Bafana Bafana side cruised through the group stage, but suffered heartbreak in the quarter-finals after losing a penalty shoot-out to Mali.