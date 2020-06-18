Before the Eagles add three more to their list, check out the club's record for June over the years. There have been some memorable meetings...
- June 1st, 1940: Aldershot 3-2 Palace
- June 5th, 1940: Southend United 3-0 Palace
- June 8th, 1940: Norwich City 1-3 Palace
- June 2nd, 1941: Palace 1-3 Reading
- June 7th, 1941: Millwall 3-2 Palace
- June 1st, 1971: Cagliari 2-0 Palace (Anglo-Italian Cup)
- June 4th, 1971: Inter Milan 1-2 Palace (Anglo-Italian Cup)
- June 3rd, 1989: Palace 3-0 Blackburn Rovers aet
With thanks to Club Historian, Ian King, for sourcing the above information.
READ NEXT: How to follow all upcoming Palace matches for free