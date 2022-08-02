The Scotsman was born in Coatbridge in 1943 and began his career with Shotts Bon Accord before joining Celtic in 1959.

It was with the Hoops that Hughes truly made his name, playing 416 games and scoring 189 times.

After earning a European Cup winners' medal as one of the 'Lisbon Lions', featuring in the tournament's semi-finals and collecting eight Scotland caps, Hughes joined Palace in 1971. Signing alongside Willie Wallace, he had the misfortune of moving during a journalists' strike, so the pair of notable transfers went initially unnoticed.