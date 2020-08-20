Before then, the Eagles face several friendlies, the transfer window remains open and the country prepares for further games behind closed doors. It's a lot to keep track of, so we've listed all the key dates from this summer and next season below.
To find out Palace's league fixtures for 20/21, click here now.
|
Date
|
Event
|Sunday, 26th July
|Palace 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur - ending Palace's 2019/20 season
|Monday, 17th August
|Players return to training after just three weeks off
|Thursday, 20th August
|Premier League fixtures are released
|Saturday, 22nd August
|Kingstonian v Crystal Palace Under-23s (14:00 BST)
|Tuesday, 25th August
|Palace v Oxford United (17:30 BST) - the first pre-season friendly
|Saturday, 29th August
|Palace v Charlton Athletic (14:00 BST)
|Tuesday, 1st September
|Millwall v Palace (14:00 BST)
|Saturday, 5th September
|Palace v Brøndby IF (15:00 BST)
|Sunday, 6th September
|Charlton Athletic Women v Palace (14:00 BST) - the Women's Championship returns
|Saturday, 12th September
|Palace v Southampton (15:00 BST) - the Premier League returns
|Saturday, 12th September
|Palace v London City Lionesses (19:00 BST) - Palace Women's first home game of the season
|Saturday, 12th September
|The Under-18s' season begins
|11-14th September
|The Under-23s' season begins
|15/16th September
|Round Two of the League Cup commences
|Saturday, 19th September
|Manchester United v Palace (15:00 BST) - Palace's first away game of the season
|Monday, 5th October
|The summer transfer window closes
|Saturday, 17th October
|Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00)
|Saturday, 26th December
|Aston Villa v Palace (15:00)
|Saturday, 2nd January
|Palace v Sheffield United (15:00)
|Saturday, 9th January
|FA Cup third round proper commences
|Saturday, 20th February
|Brighton v Palace (15:00)
|Sunday, 23rd May
|Liverpool v Palace (16:00) - Palace's final game of 2020/21
To add Palace's fixtures direct to your personal calendar, click here now!