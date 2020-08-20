Before then, the Eagles face several friendlies, the transfer window remains open and the country prepares for further games behind closed doors. It's a lot to keep track of, so we've listed all the key dates from this summer and next season below.

To find out Palace's league fixtures for 20/21, click here now.

Date Event Sunday, 26th July Palace 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur - ending Palace's 2019/20 season Monday, 17th August Players return to training after just three weeks off Thursday, 20th August Premier League fixtures are released Saturday, 22nd August Kingstonian v Crystal Palace Under-23s (14:00 BST) Tuesday, 25th August Palace v Oxford United (17:30 BST) - the first pre-season friendly Saturday, 29th August Palace v Charlton Athletic (14:00 BST) Tuesday, 1st September Millwall v Palace (14:00 BST) Saturday, 5th September Palace v Brøndby IF (15:00 BST) Sunday, 6th September Charlton Athletic Women v Palace (14:00 BST) - the Women's Championship returns Saturday, 12th September Palace v Southampton (15:00 BST) - the Premier League returns Saturday, 12th September Palace v London City Lionesses (19:00 BST) - Palace Women's first home game of the season Saturday, 12th September The Under-18s' season begins 11-14th September The Under-23s' season begins 15/16th September Round Two of the League Cup commences Saturday, 19th September Manchester United v Palace (15:00 BST) - Palace's first away game of the season Monday, 5th October The summer transfer window closes Saturday, 17th October Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00) Saturday, 26th December Aston Villa v Palace (15:00) Saturday, 2nd January Palace v Sheffield United (15:00) Saturday, 9th January FA Cup third round proper commences Saturday, 20th February Brighton v Palace (15:00) Sunday, 23rd May Liverpool v Palace (16:00) - Palace's final game of 2020/21

To add Palace's fixtures direct to your personal calendar, click here now!



