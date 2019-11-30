Martin Kelly comes in at right-back for Ward, with Scott Dann coming in for his fourth appearance of the Premier League season for Cahill.

On the bench Hodgson has made one change with Max Meyer not making the matchday squad with Victor Camarasa replacing the German.

Burnley have made two changes to the matchday 18 that overcame Watford last time out, with Ashley Westwood being replaced by Robbie Brady in the starting lineup, with Daniel Drinkwater taking Brady’s spot on the bench.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Dann, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Hennessey, Sakho, Riedewald, Schlupp, Camarasa, Benteke, McCarthy.

Burnley: Pope, Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley, McNeil, Cork, Brady, Hendrick, Wood, Barnes.

Subs: Lowton, Drinkwater, Gibson, Rodriguez, Hart, Pieters, Lennon.

