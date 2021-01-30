Kiely has been with the club since January 2018 and has become a core member of Roy Hodgson’s coaching staff. He joins Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s team ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup campaign, which begins against Serbia in March.

The former shot stopper earned 11 caps for Ireland over nine years as a player, and said upon appointment to the national team role: "I'm delighted to join Stephen and his coaching staff with the Republic of Ireland.

"I was immensely proud to represent my country in my time as a player, and am honoured to do so as a coach. Ireland have some great ‘keepers in the squad and I’m excited to get started as we prepare for the World Cup campaign."

Everyone at Crystal Palace extends their congratulations to Dean and wishes him the very best in his duties.

