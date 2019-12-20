Glenn Murray netted Palace’s opening goal when he headed the Eagles in front minutes into the second-half. Bolasie then burst into life to set the travelling Palace faithful into raptures.

For a team that had collected just three wins by Christmas, overcoming a rival 4-1 in the second season of top flight football was a landmark moment for the Eagles in a campaign they would end in 10th place.

Yala scoring our first Premier League hat-trick in the space of 11 minutes.



Was our 4-1 win at the Stadium of Light your #PalaceMomentoftheDecade?



Vote now

Then-manager Alan Pardew suggested that Palace could have had things even better. He told the BBC: "In some ways the scoreline doesn’t reflect the game, it should be a bit more emphatic than it is.

"Our fans were singing: ‘It’s like watching Brazil,’ and it was today! I’d agree with that."

