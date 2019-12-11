A right-back. Playing up front. Scores a perfect hat-trick.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 11, 2019
Palace had just been plunged into administration and, to find the funds needed to survive, the club sold talismanic forward Victor Moses. Up front, then, Alan Lee was missing a partner when Wolverhampton Wanderers came to Selhurst for an FA Cup Fourth Round clash.
"In a training session with Neil Warnock," Butterfield recalled in an interview with Palace TV, "typical five-a-side - I played up front with Alan Lee and Neil, being Neil, said: 'We'll go with that tomorrow.' And we did."
Playing in the cup - crucial for Palace due to the financial benefits of televised matches - Butterfield found himself spearheading the team at one of its most precarious moments.
Forty-five "terrible" minutes passed the impromptu striker by without anything of note happening and, in his own words, Butterfield feared he "would get dragged."
Then, "the second-half just seemed to click." In the 62nd minute, Butterfield would notch his first strike in the annals of Crystal Palace history.
With Wayne Hennessey in the Wolves goal denying a fine Matt Lawrence header, the ball sailed up invitingly for Butterfield, who hadn't scored a goal for well over a year. Squeezing past Wolves' Michael Mancienne, Butterfield headed home to hand Palace a lead worth over £330,000 in TV payments alone.
Just three minutes later, Butterfield latched onto a Darren Ambrose knock-down, struck with his right into the Wolves goal and, three minutes after celebrating for the second time, stabbed home similarly having received Lee's glancing header.
The left-footed effort in the game's 68th minute not only secured the club an eventual 3-1 victory, but also secured Butterfield a place in its folklore forever.
"Because it all happened so quickly, it was actually funny," the hat-trick hero suggests.
