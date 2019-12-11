Palace had just been plunged into administration and, to find the funds needed to survive, the club sold talismanic forward Victor Moses. Up front, then, Alan Lee was missing a partner when Wolverhampton Wanderers came to Selhurst for an FA Cup Fourth Round clash.

"In a training session with Neil Warnock," Butterfield recalled in an interview with Palace TV, "typical five-a-side - I played up front with Alan Lee and Neil, being Neil, said: 'We'll go with that tomorrow.' And we did."

Playing in the cup - crucial for Palace due to the financial benefits of televised matches - Butterfield found himself spearheading the team at one of its most precarious moments.

Forty-five "terrible" minutes passed the impromptu striker by without anything of note happening and, in his own words, Butterfield feared he "would get dragged."

Then, "the second-half just seemed to click." In the 62nd minute, Butterfield would notch his first strike in the annals of Crystal Palace history.

With Wayne Hennessey in the Wolves goal denying a fine Matt Lawrence header, the ball sailed up invitingly for Butterfield, who hadn't scored a goal for well over a year. Squeezing past Wolves' Michael Mancienne, Butterfield headed home to hand Palace a lead worth over £330,000 in TV payments alone.

Just three minutes later, Butterfield latched onto a Darren Ambrose knock-down, struck with his right into the Wolves goal and, three minutes after celebrating for the second time, stabbed home similarly having received Lee's glancing header.

The left-footed effort in the game's 68th minute not only secured the club an eventual 3-1 victory, but also secured Butterfield a place in its folklore forever.

"Because it all happened so quickly, it was actually funny," the hat-trick hero suggests.

Reckon Butterfield's hat-trick is the greatest moment Crystal Palace has enjoyed over the last decade? Or does something else edge it out? Vote below!