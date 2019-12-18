After taking a first-half lead, Brendan Rodgers' side stormed out of the blocks from half-time and pinned the Eagles back to display their dominance and secure three points. The win would ensure they maintained pressure on Manchester City in the tight race for the title.

But, when the unlikely goalscorer of Damien Delaney let loose from 25 yards to score a deflected but emphatic goal, Liverpool's grip began to loosen.

Clusters of Palace fans had been amusing themselves before Delaney's effort with chants of: 'We're going to win 4-3,' and when Dwight Gayle bagged from a Yannick Bolasie squared-ball, Selhurst sat up with anticipation.

The roar from SE25 was finally released when Gayle netted for a second time, knocking past Simon Mignolet to secure one of the most shocking comebacks in recent Premier League history.