Gerrard’s last ever game on the Anfield turf fell against the Eagles, who were fast becoming a thorn in Liverpool’s side after collecting four points from their last two league fixtures with the Reds.

When Jason Puncheon bagged at the end of a first-half expected to be a fairy tale farewell for the Liverpool captain, another upset was on the cards and Palace were just 45 minutes from taking three more points from the Merseysiders.

The Eagles dominated throughout the afternoon and earned their eventual lead through Wilfried Zaha, who netted 23 seconds after hitting the pitch as a substitute on the end of a Yannick Bolasie ball.

Zaha was involved again as the game reached its conclusion, the winger being felled in the box by Lucas. Glenn Murray stepped up to strike the resulting spot-kick, missed, and then turned home his own rebound.

