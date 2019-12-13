When Glenn Murray completed a Palace comeback against his former - now current - club, Brighton, one Seagull fan couldn’t contain his vexation and his expletive burst became legendary for south Londoners.

But in reality another iconic moment early in the Eagles’ memorable decade stretched far beyond Murray’s late strike.

Palace had fallen a goal down against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion within just seven minutes of kick-off to Gus Poyet’s men and, in the 79th minute, were facing a cruel defeat on the south coast.

But then, establishing a premature place for himself in Palace history, 18-year-old Wilfried Zaha danced into Brighton’s box and nabbed the equaliser in the 80th minute of play.

Shortly after, the Eagles had secured a fine comeback when Jonathan Parr crossed in for Darren Ambrose to turn home and then, to add insult to injury, Murray netted so famously to provide Palace with an insurance-policy third.

