That day, five goals in the game’s opening 35 minutes saw the Eagles hold on to a tight 3-2 lead thanks to a Wilfried Zaha brace and James Tomkins effort in-between the Ivorian’s double.

But it wasn't easy for Palace - who had to fend off a potential Brighton comeback as the visiting south coast side netted twice to threaten stealing points from under the Eagles' noses.

The win - which came in mid-April - signified a landmark moment in Palace’s turnaround in fortune under Roy Hodgson, who rescued the club from relegation after taking the reins in September 2017.

It was a victory that hauled the south Londoners above Swansea City and six points from safety. Naturally, after starting the season with no points from seven matches, Palace finished four points ahead of their coastal rivals Albion.

The 3-2 clash is one of the more enjoyable wins from recent memory, but is it the greatest moment Palace has enjoyed over the last decade? Or does something else edge it out? Vote below!