Palace secured a 3-0 victory in an evening that sat between wins over Chelsea and Liverpool - a period the club passed the 40-point mark despite playing five of the league's top six in eight games.

Andros Townsend kick-started the win over the Gunners with a close-range finish and Yohan Cabaye extended the south Londoners' lead to two after an hour. Palace contained Arsenal to the point the visitors failed to record a single shot on target in the second-half and ensured victory when Luka Milivojevic added a third from the spot.

The win was Palace's first over Arsenal since 1994.

