The Eagles travelled to Old Trafford on a sun-dappled afternoon having not earned a league victory there in 30 years.

With the Theatre of Dreams becoming something of a gallows for the Eagles, fans will have journeyed north with little expectation of success.

But Palace had recorded a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford the year before and, of course, Darren Ambrose fired the club to victory in the League Cup eight years earlier. So there was some hope.

When Jordan Ayew netted shortly after the half hour mark in August this year, that hope intensified and, by 88 minutes, the Eagles still held the lead. A minute later, Daniel James curled home an equaliser and Palace's hopes of a heroic victory were dashed.

🙌 Our first league win at Old Trafford since 1989.



🙌 Our first league win at Old Trafford since 1989.

Then, Patrick van Aanholt thudded home a loose Wilfried Zaha ball and the visiting support could go into raptures after watching Palace record a truly landmark result

