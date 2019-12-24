From 19th December 2015 to 9th April 2016, Palace had failed to win a single top flight football match - collecting just five points in the 14-game run.

In that time, the Eagles had secured themselves a spot in the FA Cup semi-final and, before the turn of the year, were in the sort of form to see them pushing for a near-top six place.

But league performances had dipped significantly and, by the time Norwich City came to Selhurst that April, the south Londoners were battling relegation - seven points clear of the drop with as many matches remaining.

On that afternoon, Jason Puncheon in particular had a point to prove, having not scored all season and slicing wide an early goalscoring chance 12 yards from goal.

So when the popular Palace midfielder cut-in from the left and rifled home from 20 yards as the clock ticked down, the celebrations on the pitch were as passionate as those in the stands.

Puncheon's match-winning goal hauled Palace 10 points clear of relegation with six games to go and inspired draws with Everton and Arsenal to keep the team afloat. His celebrations that day are now iconic.

Puncheon's Norwich-trumping burst of relief will go down in history, but is it the greatest moment Palace has enjoyed over the last decade?