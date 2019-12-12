Faced with the threat of relegation having been docked 10 points for entering administration, Palace were on the brink of collapse when they travelled to Hillsborough for a clash with Sheffield Wednesday that could see either side sent tumbling into the third tier of English football.

The game - which was broadcast across the country on TV - became dubbed 'Survival Sunday', with Palace only having to avoid defeat to stay in the league. For Wednesday, victory was imperative. The day began with Paul Hart's visiting Eagles sitting safe in 21st place on 48 points and Alan Irvine's Owls in the drop zone on 46.

The problems ran deepest for the Eagles, however, who were in a financial crisis. Relegation could have had an untold effect on the south Londoners' future and so it all hung in the balance on that tense afternoon in Yorkshire.

But with Alan Lee and Darren Ambrose each netting on the Hillsborough turf, the hosts couldn't pull themselves to a season-saving three points despite Leon Clarke and Darren Purse's respective goals.

At full-time, the Palace celebrations were remarkable.