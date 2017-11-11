Chris Coleman made only two changes to the side that were beaten by the Republic of Ireland last month in Cardiff but goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud gave the home side the win in this friendly at the Stade de France.

Griezmann’s volley put France ahead but the vistors did have chances to get back on level terms, Steve Mandanda saving opportunities that fell to Chris Gunter and Aaron Ramsey.

A deflected shot from Olivier Giroud with nineteen minutes remaining sealed the win for Didier Deschamps side and now Coleman welcomes Panama to Cardiff on Tuesday evening as they complete this latest round of international matches.