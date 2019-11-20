Over years of tireless work, the team at Selhurst Park have tweaked the stadium in every aspect to now provide supporters with the best experience that's ever been on offer. As Palace's Director of Operations, Sharon Lacey, says: "We can’t do anything about what happens on the pitch - that’s down to the players. But if we can do a series of small things that improve people’s matchday, then I think we’re winning.”

And with SE25 hosting Liverpool this Saturday, you can enjoy a new and improved matchday across the stadium from midday.

Improvements designed to perfect your pre-match routine include draught beer added to all stands - with over 25 San Miguel taps newly installed and a range of craft beer on offer - three new bars and numerous taps opened, pre-order available in a variety of locations and additions made to our hot food options.

To pre-order, fans in Glaziers, Wright & Bright, Stanley Stephenson and Red & Blue Bar can purchase their half-time drink in advance.

The cashier will charge the fan for any drinks ordered for pre-match and half-time, but only hand over those desired pre-match. Any drinks orders requested for half-time will be written onto a token which can be exchanged at the signposted collection points by the bar at half-time.

The Fanzone - which now includes San Miguel and Palace Ale on draught, a new hot dog unit, soft and hot drinks added and a more efficient queuing system - opens this Saturday from midday and Selhurst Park's various general admission lounges open from 12:30pm.

What's more, if you get into Selhurst before 2:15pm, you can capitalise on the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7.

And with the London derby between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur kicking-off at 12:30, there's no better place to soak up the early Premier League clash than Palace's Wright & Bright, Glaziers and Red & Blue bar or Stanley Stephenson Lounge. You can enjoy these bars and lounges from 12:30pm with our new hot food options before watching the Eagles host the league leaders at 3pm.

In the Red & Blue and Wright & Bright bars as well as the Stanley Stephenson Lounge, Cronx’s Pop Up! and Kotchin craft ales make for the perfect pre-match pint.

Post-match, if you haven’t quite got your football fix and are looking for the crowds to ease with Norwood Junction closed, the lounges will remain open for an hour and a half after full-time and will be screening the first-half of the Manchester City v Chelsea match.

Saturday’s opening times across Selhurst Park

12:00: The Fanzone opens

12:30: Stanley Stephenson, Red & Blue, Wright & Bright and Glaziers open

13:00: The visiting fans’ concourse opens

13:30: All concourses open

13:30: The Family Lounge opens

15:00: Kick-off

17:00: All concourses close

18:15: All lounges close

Below, you can see the various improvements and additions made to every area of Selhurst Park.