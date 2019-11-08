Joining Liam Gallagher, The Manor and Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno to select music for the matchday playlist, Leeds-based DJ duo Sigma chose five big songs, including You And Me As One, their smash-hit which can be heard weekly on Match of the Day.

Sigma's choices

Meduza- Lose Control

Bicep - Glue

Sigma - You And Me As One

Skepta - Greaze Mode

Fleetwood Mac - The Chain