Joining Liam Gallagher, The Manor and Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno to select music for the matchday playlist, Leeds-based DJ duo Sigma chose five big songs, including You And Me As One, their smash-hit which can be heard weekly on Match of the Day.
Sigma's choices
Meduza- Lose Control
Bicep - Glue
Sigma - You And Me As One
Skepta - Greaze Mode
Fleetwood Mac - The Chain
Sigma's tracks are now live on our playlist alongside some classic Palace tunes and popular terrace tracks. Listen to the Official Palace Playlist on the following platforms, or use the widget below. Make sure you subscribe. Enjoy!