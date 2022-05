The players spent the morning at the Training Ground, watching the first-team train, talking with and getting autographs from the players and even going through a few drills themselves. The lads then took penalties against Jack Butland.

Writing in his Watford programme notes, manager Vieira said: "We recently hosted the Down’s Syndrome Eagles at the Training Ground; they watched our training and got involved with our warmup.

"We wanted this to be a fun day for them, something they could talk about and remember, and I hope their parents enjoyed it as much as they did. These young men are true Palace fans."

See inside the day in the gallery below!