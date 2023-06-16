“Marc speaking to me before, he said to me: ‘The intensity with which the guys train here is different. You will notice it, in your first session you will feel it and see it. You will realise you have to be at your best to even be in place here’,” Eze told England’s YouTube channel.
“I can see now the level is honestly incredible. It’s the level you want to be playing at, and it is definitely good for my improvement as a player.
“It’s obviously good because you have people who have gone before. You find out what it’s like, how people move here. It is definitely helpful for me. Coming in, I feel so much more settled because I've got guys that I know.
“You’ve got your own teammates and stuff. A team like Palace having so many players coming through is a testament to the players themselves, to the coaching staff giving opportunities to the players and a chance to shine.”