Eze’s call-up came at the culmination of an emotional journey, having made a recovery from a year-long injury that ruined his chances of a first England call-up two years ago.

“I got a text message before I went out for training, so I came in from training and checked the message,” Eze remembers. “It was a huge wave of emotion.

“In that moment, you think of everything you have been through. I got on the phone and called my wife straight away. She was just so happy for me, so excited.

“I called my brothers, my family – I could feel that energy and how happy and pleased they were for me. It’s a day I’ll never forget.

“You don’t know it’s coming. I know I'm playing well and scoring and affecting games, and I'm thinking there is a chance. But nothing can prepare you for that moment. Everything else before that didn’t matter, it was incredible.”

Eze says his time at Crystal Palace has played a major role in his call-up, and credits a dressing room environment which encourages expression on and off the field.

“For me, it’s so good to be part of that team and that environment,” he says of Hodgson’s side. “The culture of the whole place is something I haven’t experienced before. Being able to be involved in it and add to it is a blessing.

“The vibes are good. Everyone is cool, everyone has bought into the environment and culture we have there. Anyone that comes in, you feel comfortable and welcomed.

“It’s expressive: you’re free to do what you do because everyone has different qualities. It’s important in football to be able to express yourself and be yourself.