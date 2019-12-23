Supporters who get down to Selhurst early will be able to enjoy a new and improved matchday experience, with the club making improvements across the stadium from food to drink and more.

And for this final home game of the year, you can warm up for the afternoon with our 'pigs in blankets' hotdog with optional cranberry sauce: a Christmas staple brought to football.

After that, you can enjoy another winter warmer with our Baileys hot chocolates - offered exclusively for matches around Christmas. Both our festive hot dogs and hot chocolates can be purchased in the Fanzone from 12:00.

Elsewhere, we've got chilli con carne for another warming pre-match meal and the popular Palace Ale Ruby - a limited edition ale by Wolf Brewery. The chilli will be available in Stanley Stephenson Lounge, Glaziers and Wright & Bright bars and the Palace Ale Ruby will be on offer in all of these as well as the Red & Blue Bar. You can access these bars and lounges pre-match from 12:30.

Across the stadium, improvements designed to perfect your pre-match routine include draught beer added to all stands - with over 25 San Miguel taps newly installed and a range of craft beer on offer - three new bars and numerous taps opened, pre-order available in a variety of locations and additions made to our hot food options.

To pre-order, fans in Glaziers, Wright & Bright, Stanley Stephenson and Red & Blue Bar can purchase their half-time drink in advance.

The cashier will charge fans for any drinks ordered for pre-match and half-time, but only hand over those desired pre-match. Any drinks orders requested for half-time will be written onto a token which can be exchanged at the signposted collection points by the bar at half-time.

What's more, if you get into Selhurst before 14:15, you can capitalise on the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7.

Monday’s opening times across Selhurst Park

12:00: The Fanzone opens

12:30: Stanley Stephenson, Red & Blue, Wright & Bright and Glaziers open

13:00: The visiting fans’ concourse opens

13:30: All concourses open

13:30: The Family Lounge opens

14:15: The Early Bird offer ends

15:00: Kick-off

17:00: All concourses close

18:15: All lounges close

Below, you can see the various improvements and additions made to every area of Selhurst Park.