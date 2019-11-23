Engineering works mean the lines running through Sydenham are closed. This includes Norwood Junction.

Services will call at Thornton Heath and Selhurst stations. Five additional services will run from Selhurst to London Victoria from 17:15-18:04 and five extra services will run southbound between 17:06-18:06. Further details can be found in the table below. There will be no additional services to or from Thornton Heath.

Towards London

Departure time (from Selhurst) Destination 17:15 London Victoria 17:25 (football special) London Victoria 17:34 London Victoria 17:45 London Victoria 18:04 London Victoria

Southbound

Departure time (from Selhurst) Destination 17:06 East Grinstead 17:31 Littlehampton 17:36 East Grinstead 18:01 Ore 18:06 East Grinstead

Supporters are strongly encouraged to plan their journeys in advance using the respective National Rail and Southern websites.

If you're looking to avoid any pre-match delays, Selhurst Park's bars and lounges will be open from 12:30pm and the Fanzone opens at midday. There have been a variety of improvements made to Selhurst to enhance your pre-match experience and we will be screening the West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur match (kick-off 12:30pm) in our lounges and bars.