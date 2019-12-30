Alongside Palace, Norwich hold the record for the most separate spells in the Premier League, as both clubs are in their fifth term. The Eagles and the Canaries were both founder members of the Premier League and have been relegated four times since 1992/93.

The Canaries were the highest scorers on the first weekend of the Premier League in August 1992 when they caused a major upset by recovering from 2-0 down away to Arsenal to end up winning 4-2. Current Coventry City manager, Mark Robins, scored twice as a substitute.

From Robins back to Canaries and Eagles, t here are currently four Premier League clubs with bird-related nicknames: Norwich, Palace, Brighton and Newcastle. Out of the 49 clubs that have competed in the Premier League there have been 11 with nicknames based on birds. Can you name the rest?

In that first season Norwich finished a very creditable third behind Aston Villa and Manchester United. Remarkably they did so with a negative goal difference of minus four. They are still the highest placed club to concede more than they scored 27 years later.

Norwich have suffered two 5-4 defats at Carrow Road. The first was courtesy of a Matt Le Tissier hat-trick against Southampton in April 1994. The second was against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in January 2016 when Adam Lallana scored a 95th-minute winner.