Eze has been nominated for Goal of the Season for his mazy dribble and finish against Sheffield United at the start of the year, while Guaita’s excellent consistency between the sticks has seen him rewarded with a nomination for Goalkeeper of the Year.

Both face tough competition, with Eze’s solo effort up against Erik Lamela’s ‘rabona’ in the North London derby, as well as Manuel Lanzini’s long-range strike against Tottenham Hotspur - you can show your support by voting for the Palace man here!

Guaita, meanwhile, is nominated alongside Edouard Mendy, Alphonse Areola, Bartosz Bialkowski and Lukasz Fabianski of Chelsea, Fulham, Millwall and West Ham respectively.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson makes the shortlist for Manager of the Year. His counterparts include Scott Parker at Fulham and Emma Hayes at Chelsea Women.

It comes in addition to Hodgson being honoured for Outstanding Contribution at the awards, which will take place next month.

