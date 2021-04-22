Voting has now closed for Eze to scoop Goal of the Season for his remarkable effort against Sheffield United. You can find out how he fares on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels on April 27th.

The awards are organised by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson OBE and his wife Megs, and honour every facet of the men’s and women’s games.

“Having been born in London and growing up watching Crystal Palace, I am very honoured to have been awarded such an accolade by the London Football Awards Panel,” said Hodgson upon the announcement last month.

“I am very grateful to them for recognising my career in football in this way, but more importantly I would like to compliment Bob Wilson and his wife Megs for their outstanding work for the Willow Foundation for the last 21 years.

Bob Wilson commented: “Outstanding contribution to London Football is one the biggest Awards on the night and we are absolutely thrilled to be honouring Roy who has contributed so much to the game in a career spanning 50 years. He has been a successful manager for Crystal Palace since 2017, turning their fortune around and earning them a steady place in the Premier League.”

Wilson is the co-founder and Life President of Willow, the only national charity working with seriously ill 16-40-year-olds to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable Special Days.

This year it marks its 21st anniversary, and has provided more than 17,000 Special Days to date, helping young adults living with a range of life-threatening conditions including cancer, motor neurone disease and cystic fibrosis.

