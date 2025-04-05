Just as he had been the previous Saturday in the FA Cup win at Fulham, Eze was at the heart of Palace's fluent attacking play.

His clever pass allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta to smash Palace in front just three minutes into the contest. And although Brighton later equalised, he was at it again just ten minutes after half-time.

Drifting in from the left flank, he provided Daniel Muñoz with a perfectly weighted pass to run onto, the Colombian firing into the far corner to restore Palace's lead and send Selhurst Park into raptures.

Two late red cards for Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guéhi made it a nervous end, with the Eagles producing a superb defensive shutout to secure the three points.

For Eze, it showed just how much his teammates wanted to win, with Palace's mentality a particular source of pride for our No. 10.

"You can talk about tactics," he told Premier League Productions. "But I think today it was mainly it was the heart and the desire to keep going, keep pushing and keep the mentality to stay strong [that secured the victory]

"The boys did that today, which was important. We did everything we needed to do. The boys who came off the bench as well, they put in an incredible shift. And again, we need everyone to push on throughout this season.

"We know what it means. We know what it means to the fans."

Palace will now travel to title holders Manchester City on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions. And Eze says they will go into that task with a positive mindset after another excellent victory.

"We're confident, we believe in ourselves," he added. "We trust that we can win every single game, so it's about putting in performances on the day.

"I'm sure that if we do that, we've got a good chance."