To help supporters select, the league has released all confirmed player positions and prices - with Crystal Palace's listed below, including new signing Eberechi Eze. Having put pen to paper in a five-year deal with the club, Eze has been priced at £6.0.

Another recent signing, Nathan Ferguson has been added to the game for the first time, priced at a tempting £4.0. Vicente Guaita and Jordan Ayew - Palace's best and second-best performers last season - have been priced at £5.0 and £6.0 respectively.

But Wilfried Zaha, who scooped an impressive 120 points last season, is still the squad's most expensive player at £7.0.

Check out Palace's confirmed positions and prices below and select your Fantasy Premier League team here!

Player Position Price Points 19/20 Guaita Goalkeeper £5.0 137 Hennessey Goalkeeper £4.5 7 Van Aanholt Defender £5.5 109 Cahill Defender £4.5 70 Sakho Defender £4.5 11 Tomkins Defender £4.5 48 Ward Defender £4.5 77 Kelly Defender £4.5 64 Ferguson Defender £4.0 0 Mitchell Defender £4.0 4 Zaha Midfielder £7.0 120 Townsend Midfielder £6.0 48 Milivojevic Midfielder £6.0 81 McArthur Midfielder £5.5 92 Schlupp Midfielder £5.5 51 Kouyate Midfielder £5.0 85 Meyer Midfielder £5.0 23 McCarthy Midfielder £4.5 41 Riedewald Midfielder £4.5 22 Pierrick Midfielder £4.5 2 Eze Midfielder £6.0 0 Ayew Forward £6.0 132 Benteke Forward £5.5 42 Wickham Forward £4.5 15

WATCH: Fantasy Premier League 20/21 | Who to draft