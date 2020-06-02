To mark the occasion, the club asked fans to select their favourite goal from the past 10 seasons for 24 hours only.

We picked out the best or most meaningful goal for each season and asked you to crown which is best.

Of course, with the vote now closed, Andros Townsend can add another accolade to the list for his phenomenal volley against Manchester City away.

Andros was followed up by Darren Ambrose's effort away to Manchester United and Jordan Ayew's at home v West Ham United.

You can enjoy re-watching all 10 goals below and see the breakdown of votes at the bottom of this page!

