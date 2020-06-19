The current capacity of 11,329 makes Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium the smallest ground in Premier League history. By comparison, every current Championship club ground is larger apart from Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road, which holds 10,356.

When Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Manchester City in March 2019 they became the first Premier League club to lose eight consecutive games against the same club, and this run continued when the Cherries lost 3-1 at home in August 2019. The aggregate score in those nine games is 4-28, so City are truly Bournemouth's bogey team.