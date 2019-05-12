If you're wanting to keep up-to-date with the Eagles' progress for the final time this campaign but can't make it to SE25, we've got you covered all the same...

For everything in one place, make sure to follow our exclusive live blog right here on cpfc.co.uk. It will launch around 1.30pm and keep you updated with all of the pre-match build-up, team news the second it is announced, through the match with live commentary and long after the final whistle with all of the post-match reaction.

Elsewhere, our official social media channels will also be keeping you in the loop with up-to-the-minute updates on everything from the day.

You can check out our Instagram story pre-match for all of the build-up and our official Twitter page will be bringing you match updates and all the events from across the afternoon.

If you're looking for live commentary instead, make sure to grab your Palace Audio pass for just £1.49. It will stream great commentary directly to your mobile device live!

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, you can click here to find out.