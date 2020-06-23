With Liverpool top of the league by 23 points, the south Londoners face quite a challenge.
Ahead of the game, brush-up on your Reds knowledge with the top Premier League facts below.
- Though Liverpool have collected only four points from their last three games, they could still beat the highest Premier League points total of 100, set by Manchester City in 2017/18. With eight games remaining they need 18 points to eclipse City's record (minimum six wins or five wins and three draws)
- Liverpool are currently on a record 22-game winning streak at home - the previous record was City's 20, achieved between 2011 and 2012.
- The Reds could become the first Premier League side to win all 19 home games in one season. Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs have previously won 18.
- Liverpool's lead over City reached 25 points when they beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road on 15th February, which is the biggest lead in English top flight history.
- After the Reds' goalless draw with Everton on Sunday, goalkeeper Alisson has kept 11 clean sheets this season - joint-top with Burnley's Nick Pope and Sheffield United's Dean Henderson. Vicente Guaita is one behind the top three on 10.
- Palace are the last team to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League, courtesy of a Christian Benteke brace over three years ago on 23rd April, 2017. The Eagles won 2-1.
The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets - available in most bookshops and online at www.ockleybooks.co.uk.
READ NEXT: Paul Stewart explains ‘devastated’ Palace end