With Liverpool top of the league by 23 points, the south Londoners face quite a challenge.

Ahead of the game, brush-up on your Reds knowledge with the top Premier League facts below.

Though Liverpool have collected only four points from their last three games, they could still beat the highest Premier League points total of 100, set by Manchester City in 2017/18. With eight games remaining they need 18 points to eclipse City's record (minimum six wins or five wins and three draws)

Liverpool are currently on a record 22-game winning streak at home - the previous record was City's 20, achieved between 2011 and 2012.

The Reds could become the first Premier League side to win all 19 home games in one season. Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs have previously won 18.

Liverpool's lead over City reached 25 points when they beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road on 15th February, which is the biggest lead in English top flight history.

After the Reds' goalless draw with Everton on Sunday, goalkeeper Alisson has kept 11 clean sheets this season - joint-top with Burnley's Nick Pope and Sheffield United's Dean Henderson. Vicente Guaita is one behind the top three on 10

Palace are the last team to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League, courtesy of a Christian Benteke brace over three years ago on 23rd April, 2017. The Eagles won 2-1.

The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets - available in most bookshops and online at www.ockleybooks.co.uk.

READ NEXT: Paul Stewart explains ‘devastated’ Palace end