Five fixtures during over the two months will be showed live on UK television, including debuts on Amazon Prime. The matches affected are listed below:
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, Selhurst Park, will now be played on Tuesday 3rd December at 19:30. Live on Amazon Prime.
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion, Selhurst Park, will now be played on Monday 16th December at 20:00. Live on Sky Sports.
Norwich City v Crystal Palace, Carrow Road, will now be played on 1st January at 17:30. Live on BT Sport
Crystal Palace v Arsenal, Selhurst Park, will now be played on Saturday 11th January at 12:30. Live on BT Sport
Crystal Palace v Southampton, Selhurst Park, will now be played on Tuesday 21 Jan at 19:30. This game will not be shown on UK television.
In addition, Palace’s home fixture against West Ham United on Boxing Day (26 December) remains at 15:00, but it will also be shown live on Amazon Prime.
