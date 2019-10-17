Five fixtures during over the two months will be showed live on UK television, including debuts on Amazon Prime. The matches affected are listed below:

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth , Selhurst Park, will now be played on Tuesday 3rd December at 19:30. Live on Amazon Prime.

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion , Selhurst Park, will now be played on Monday 16th December at 20:00. Live on Sky Sports.

Norwich City v Crystal Palace, Carrow Road, will now be played on 1st January at 17:30. Live on BT Sport

Crystal Palace v Arsenal , Selhurst Park, will now be played on Saturday 11th January at 12:30. Live on BT Sport

Crystal Palace v Southampton, Selhurst Park, will now be played on Tuesday 21 Jan at 19:30. This game will not be shown on UK television.

In addition, Palace’s home fixture against West Ham United on Boxing Day (26 December) remains at 15:00, but it will also be shown live on Amazon Prime.

