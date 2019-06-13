Your loyal support is never taken for granted and was a key factor in the Eagles ending last season with the sixth best away form in the top flight (29 points), which included other memorable away days at Turf Moor, The King Power, Etihad Stadium and the Emirates.

Should you be one of the many following Roy Hodgson's side to every away game around the country for the upcoming campaign then you will be clocking up 4,894 miles - this is based on driving to and from Selhurst Park.

At the end of last season we lost away trips to Cardiff City (316 miles), Fulham (18 miles) and Huddersfield Town (404 miles), totalling 738 miles combined. However, the 2019/20 Premier League season welcomes back Norwich City (252 miles), Sheffield United (344 miles) and Aston Villa (258 miles); Palace fans will now be travelling an extra 116 miles for the upcoming season.

The full mileage of each round trip to our Premier League rivals from the home of Palace:

AFC Bournemouth - 232 miles

Arsenal - 26 miles

Aston Villa - 258 miles

Brighton & Hove Albion - 92 miles

Burnley - 510 miles

Chelsea - 17 miles

Everton - 460 miles

Leicester City - 226 miles

Liverpool - 458 miles

Manchester City - 426 miles

Manchester United - 428 miles

Newcastle United - 588 miles

Norwich City - 252 miles

Sheffield United - 344 miles

Southampton - 155 miles

Tottenham Hotspur - 34 miles

West Ham United - 28 miles

Watford - 66 miles

Wolverhampton Wanderers - 294 miles