Hodgson's press conference will begin around 11:15 BST but will not be broadcast live to supporters.

Instead, to follow it live, fans should keep an eye on the club's official Twitter account - which will share breaking updates from the manager's press conference as it's happening.

On cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, you'll be able to read fuller quotes and more detailed looks at what Hodgson reveals just minutes after he says it.

Finally, Palace TV will share the press conference's full broadcast section for you to watch on demand shortly after it finishes. You can access Palace TV here or within the official app by clicking 'Palace TV'.

READ NEXT: Palace close to equalling Liverpool record at the King Power