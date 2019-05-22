The 43-year-old announced his decision to retire on social media and on his website tonight, saying: "I thank football for teaching me everything and making me a better person."
Kiraly joined Palace in 2004, playing with throughout the Premier League campaign of 2004-05 and swiftly became something of a cult hero amongst the Selhurst Park faithful. He has also enjoyed stints with Hertha Berlin and 1860 Munich and most recently played for Hungarian club Szombathelyi Haladás.
All in all, the shot-stopper made 111 appearances for Crystal Palace, kept 33 clean sheets and also racked up a remarkable 108 caps for Hungary, his country of birth with whom he played for at Euro 2016 aged 40.
