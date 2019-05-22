The 43-year-old announced his decision to retire on social media and on his website tonight, saying: "I thank football for teaching me everything and making me a better person."

Kiraly joined Palace in 2004, playing with throughout the Premier League campaign of 2004-05 and swiftly became something of a cult hero amongst the Selhurst Park faithful. He has also enjoyed stints with Hertha Berlin and 1860 Munich and most recently played for Hungarian club Szombathelyi Haladás.

All in all, the shot-stopper made 111 appearances for Crystal Palace, kept 33 clean sheets and also racked up a remarkable 108 caps for Hungary, his country of birth with whom he played for at Euro 2016 aged 40.

Hosting Palace TV at Szombathelyi earlier this year, the tracksuit-wearing fan favourite said: "Palace fans are more family [than] fans. After this losing season [2004-05], I met with Crystal Palace fans and they said: ‘thank you very much, Gabor, you play for Palace.’ I had to say: ‘no, no, no, I have to say thank you to be here.’

"The fans said, ‘no: players, staff, managers move after four or five years, but the fans are still here forever’. After this feeling I got it: the fans are most important in the club, not the person who played on the pitch, not the person who stayed on the bench: the club is most important. I learnt exactly that."